Italian industrial darkwave group This Eternal Decay to release new LP ‘Absolution’ in May, first single out now

(Photo by Eliana Giaccheri) “Absolution”, the fourth studio album by Rome-based This Eternal Decay, will be released on May 19, 2023. The album will be preceded by three singles, featuring remixes from Ductape and Zeromancer, and the first single/video is out now: “Perfection” which you can view below.

The album itself showcases eleven what the band describes as “murder synth-ballads” that delve into love as a simultaneously nurturing and destructive force. The album sees the band departing from their previous industrial sound to embrace their darkwave roots more deeply. The whole was recorded in 2022 at the Big Room Studios in Rome.

About This Eternal Decay

This Eternal Decay, an industrial-dark-wave project, is composed of Ricardo Sabetti (Spiral69), Pasquale Vico (Date at Midnight), Andrea Freda (Spiritual Front), and Alessio Schiavi (Avant-Garde). Their music combines romantic darkwave, industrial rhythms, and synthpop influences. The band’s debut album, “I Choose an Eternity of This” (Trisol Music Group) was quite well received.

In April 2020, they released their second album, “Silence”, featuring guests from Then Comes Silence and Theaters Des Vampires. Although the pandemic forced the band to cancel several European tour dates, the album was repressed three times within the first five months.

June 2021 saw the release of their maxi single, “Leave”, which also included two remixes by Kurs Lestat, and an acoustic version of the song featuring Luigi Rubino (Ashram) on piano. January 7th, 2022 marked the release of their third studio album, “Nocturne”. The album featured guests from Hapax, Avant-Garde, and remixes by ACTORS, Ash Code, Wisborg, and A Copy for Collapse.

In October 2022, This Eternal Decay embarked on their NocTour, a 15-date European tour. Throughout 2022, the band worked on their fourth studio album, 3Absolution”.