Italian industrial darkwave group This Eternal Decay to release new LP ‘Absolution’ in May, first single out now

March 28, 2023 bernard
Italian industrial darkwave group This Eternal Decay to release new LP 'Absolution' in May, first single out now

(Photo by Eliana Giaccheri) “Absolution”, the fourth studio album by Rome-based This Eternal Decay, will be released on May 19, 2023. The album will be preceded by three singles, featuring remixes from Ductape and Zeromancer, and the first single/video is out now: “Perfection” which you can view below.

The album itself showcases eleven what the band describes as “murder synth-ballads” that delve into love as a simultaneously nurturing and destructive force. The album sees the band departing from their previous industrial sound to embrace their darkwave roots more deeply. The whole was recorded in 2022 at the Big Room Studios in Rome.

About This Eternal Decay

Related newsThis Eternal Decay – Silence (Album – Trisol / Rehab Records)

This Eternal Decay, an industrial-dark-wave project, is composed of Ricardo Sabetti (Spiral69), Pasquale Vico (Date at Midnight), Andrea Freda (Spiritual Front), and Alessio Schiavi (Avant-Garde). Their music combines romantic darkwave, industrial rhythms, and synthpop influences. The band’s debut album, “I Choose an Eternity of This” (Trisol Music Group) was quite well received.

In April 2020, they released their second album, “Silence”, featuring guests from Then Comes Silence and Theaters Des Vampires. Although the pandemic forced the band to cancel several European tour dates, the album was repressed three times within the first five months.

June 2021 saw the release of their maxi single, “Leave”, which also included two remixes by Kurs Lestat, and an acoustic version of the song featuring Luigi Rubino (Ashram) on piano. January 7th, 2022 marked the release of their third studio album, “Nocturne”. The album featured guests from Hapax, Avant-Garde, and remixes by ACTORS, Ash Code, Wisborg, and A Copy for Collapse.

In October 2022, This Eternal Decay embarked on their NocTour, a 15-date European tour. Throughout 2022, the band worked on their fourth studio album, 3Absolution”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

More Stories

Paris-based post-punk / coldwave trio Je T'aime unveils music video for 'Elbow Beach'

Paris-based post-punk / coldwave trio Je T’aime unveils music video for ‘Elbow Beach’

March 28, 2023 bernard
Coverartwork album Finnish electronic artist Detalji clearly inspired by Depeche Mode, new single 'Keep Me Alive' out now

Coverartwork album Finnish electronic artist Detalji clearly inspired by Depeche Mode, new single ‘Keep Me Alive’ out now

March 28, 2023 bernard
Gothic rock band Ghost Dance returns with new album 'The Silent Shout' and headline UK tour

Gothic rock band Ghost Dance returns with new album ‘The Silent Shout’ and headlines UK tour

March 28, 2023 bernard

You may have missed

Italian industrial darkwave group This Eternal Decay to release new LP 'Absolution' in May, first single out now

Italian industrial darkwave group This Eternal Decay to release new LP ‘Absolution’ in May, first single out now

March 28, 2023 bernard
Paris-based post-punk / coldwave trio Je T'aime unveils music video for 'Elbow Beach'

Paris-based post-punk / coldwave trio Je T’aime unveils music video for ‘Elbow Beach’

March 28, 2023 bernard
Coverartwork album Finnish electronic artist Detalji clearly inspired by Depeche Mode, new single 'Keep Me Alive' out now

Coverartwork album Finnish electronic artist Detalji clearly inspired by Depeche Mode, new single ‘Keep Me Alive’ out now

March 28, 2023 bernard
Gothic rock band Ghost Dance returns with new album 'The Silent Shout' and headline UK tour

Gothic rock band Ghost Dance returns with new album ‘The Silent Shout’ and headlines UK tour

March 28, 2023 bernard
Dark electronic band Divine Shade launches crowdfunding campaign for EP trilogy 'Fragments'

Dark electronic band Divine Shade crowdfunds EP trilogy

March 28, 2023 bernard
Verified by MonsterInsights