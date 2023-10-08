Italian futurepop / EBM act Stars Crusaders present 8-track strong remix album
The Italian Futurepop/EBM band Stars Crusaders has released “M.A.T.E.R. Remixed,” a new album featuring reworked versions of tracks from their 2022 album “M.A.T.E.R.”. The remix album includes contributions from bands like Faderhead, Assemblage 23, ES23, Accessory, as well as label mates Unity One, Chem, and Roobanok.
Founded in 2013, Stars Crusaders is a four-member electronic band from Italy that combines elements of synthpop, futurepop, and EBM. A lyric video for the track “Ishtar (Faderhead Remix)” is also available.
Here’s the lyric video for “Ishtar (Faderhead Remix)”.
You can get the remix album right now on Bandcamp.
