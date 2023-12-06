Italian Distributor Audioglobe 30 Years in Business

(Pictures via Audioglobe) Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Italian distributor Audioglobe. Audioglobe played and still plays a significant role in distributing niche genres, including goth, electro, and darkwave. By providing a platform for these genres and offering a worldwide distribution, they have helped keeping this scene, its labels and bands staying afloat whereas other distributors came and disappeared.

Audioglobe also plays a significant at Side-Line as the distributor is one of our most trusted sources to find out about new upcoming releases.

Before Audioglobe there was Contempo Records

Before starting Audioglobe, four of its five founders worked at Contempo Records, a famous music store in Florence, Italy, since the early 80s. Contempo was also a leading independent label and distributor in Italy from the mid/late 80s. They had contracts with artists like Clock DVA, Lassigue Bendthaus, Pankow, and others, and released albums by bands like Suicide and The Rose of Avalanche. They also distributed many albums for 4AD (and even manufactured the albums under license), featuring artists like Clan of Xymox and Dead Can Dance.

Audioglobe Left to Right Mauro Enrico Nicola Sebastian Simone

In 1993, a couple of Contempo employees, Nicola Vannini and another, noticed some serious problems at Contempo. They left to start a new music business venture: Audioglobe. Officially founded on December 6, 1993, in a small office on the outskirts of Florence, the team initially consisted of five people, including three founders and two employees. Two more ex-Contempo employees joined in 1994, just as Contempo closed down.

Audioglobe experienced 14 incredible years from 1993 to 2007, faced some tough times, and since 2020, “things have been great again!” So Sebastian Koch confirms in a mail sent out this morning.

Congratulations to the whole Audioglobe team!