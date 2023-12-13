I:Scintilla frontwoman Brittany Bindrim launches debut single ‘Obelisk’ – Out now
Out now is “Obelisk”, the debut single from Chicago-based electronic pop artist Brittany Bindrim (I:Scintilla). The single is the first teaser for her solo debut album “Velella Velella” which will be out on Metropolis Records on March 8th 2024.
“Obelisk” comes accompanied by a video directed by Simona Noreik.
For this solo endeavour Bindrim worked together with producer Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, Eagles of Death Metal, Poppy).
Here’s the video.
