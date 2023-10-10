Introducing ‘Nachts’: Lacrimosa’s Double Live CD from Hall of Sermon
Hall of Sermon has announced the release of Lacrimosa’s new double live CD album, “Nachts”, set to be available on October 27. The album comes in a digipak and includes a rich 12-page booklet filled with photos from the band’s recent concerts.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made live concerts a rarity, intensifying the band’s interaction with their audience during post-pandemic shows. To capture these unique experiences, the band began recording some of their concerts. The result is the album “Nachts” which translates to “At Night”.
May I introduce: Our new live album “Nachts”!— Lacrimosa (@LacrimosaBand) October 9, 2023
And it will be out on October 27th already!@lacrimosapic.twitter.com/Pq8HFDguwX
In the album’s booklet, Tilo Wolff writes about the special moments captured during the live recordings. The songs were recorded at various locations, including the German Wave Gotik Treffen in Leipzig and tours in Toluca and Puebla, Mexico, all in 2022, as well as in Glauchau, Germany, in 2023. The final track, “Tränen der Existenzlosigkeit”, was performed during a streaming concert in 2020 in an empty hall in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Album tracklist
CD1:
- Lacrimosa Theme (2:11)
- Liebe über Leben (6:19)
- Kelch der Liebe (6:02)
- Alleine zu zweit (4:06)
- Nach dem Sturm (7:40)
- Führ’ mich nochmal in den Sturm (5:49)
- The Daughter Of Coldness (4:08)
- Lichtgestalt (5:02)
- Durch Nacht und Flut (3:56)
CD2:
- Weil Du Hilfe brauchst (4:49)
- Ich bin der brennende Komet (7:00)
- If The World Stood Still A Day (3:35)
- Schakal (6:22)
- Celebrate The Darkness (5:23)
- Rote Sinfonie (5:52)
- Der Morgen danach (4:20)
- Raubtier (4:43)
- Tränen der Existenzlosigkeit (5:31)
