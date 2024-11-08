Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The New York City-based electronic band Interface has just released its seventh studio album entitled “Zero-Sum Equation”. Thematically the album is focusing on many of the ongoing struggles of the human condition so the band says, “with an introspective view into personal accountability and a scathing socio-political polemic.” The album also includes the single “Tomorrow Is Now”.

“Zero-Sum Equation” is out now on Distortion Productions through all digital and streaming platforms along with a CD edition.

About Interface

New York’s Interface has been producing electronic music since 1993. Founded and led by programmer, keyboardist, and vocalist Eric Eldredge, Interface merges industrial with trance elements. The current lineup includes Jon Billian on keyboards and guitar, and Justin Parker as the touring drummer.

Following four demo cassettes, Eldredge’s time with the band Valve, and multiple lineup changes, Interface completed its debut LP, “The Artemis Complex”, in January 1999. This album, which featured both new material and refined versions of previous tracks, secured them a distribution deal with Tinman Records. The lineup then consisted of Eric, his brother Evan Eldredge (guitar/keyboards), and Billian.

In July 2002, Interface released “Angels in Disguise” featuring tracks such as “Wasted Time”, “Temperature”, “Ability”, and the title track. Tinman Records also supported the release of the “Wasted Time” and “Disguised as Angels” EPs, although both were eventually distributed as free downloads after the label encountered financial issues.

By 2005, Tinman ceased operations, leading Interface to sign with Nilaihah Records. This partnership produced the album “Beyond Humanity” in March 2006, accompanied by bonus remixes and featuring tracks like “Age of Computers”, “Faith in Nothing”, and “Nobody’s Hero”. Nilaihah also reissued “The Artemis Complex” digitally in 2007, adding new mixes.

Interface continued with the album “Visions of Modern Life”, following the release of the “Destination” remix EP in 2008. Between extensive tours in 2009-2010, Interface produced remixes for artists like Lacuna Coil and System Syn, while also working on new music. Their song “Never Say Farewell” for instance was included on the “Electronic Saviors” cancer benefit compilation.

In 2013, the band released “The Perfect World”. In 2019, Interface joined Distortion Productions and released their sixth album, “Where All Roads Lead“, with singles like “Outside Looking In” and “Not With Me”.

The Covid-19 pandemic curtailed touring plans, leading Interface to participate in virtual performances for online festivals and fundraisers. In April 2020, they released “Dystopia”, an album of unreleased material, with proceeds supporting Covid-19 relief.

