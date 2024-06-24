Inside Her presents new videoclip ‘Nikt Stad Nie Wyjdzie Żywy’
(Photo by Michal Turowski) Inside Her, an industrial metal band from Poland has just finished their new album. They have now released “Nikt Stad Nie Wyjdzie Żyw“, the second single from that upcoming album.
Inside Her was formed in 2019, and so far they have released the EP “It Starts With The Feet”. The album will hold nine songs in total and musically you can expect a blend of industrial metal to art rock, mixing elements of other genres like early nu metal and synthwave.
Here’s already the new video.
