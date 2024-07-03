Inline Sex Terror to return with new album and tour after 13 years

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

After a hiatus of 13 years, the Greek dark electro act Inline Sex Terror is making a comeback with a new album and a European tour scheduled for this winter. These upcoming shows will mark the band’s first performances in 15 years.

The band was formed in 2002 under the name Zerstörwut as a solo project of DV/H alias George.H, who was a resident DJ and promoter in Athens, Greece, at the time. After 5 years, DV/H decided to make fewer appearances in the club scene and focus on creating and producing music for Zerstörwut.

In 2008, the project changed its name to Inline Sex Terror. The band signed to the German label Danse Macabre Records to release their debut album in August of the same year: “11:11”. Two years later, the project returned with the “Distorted Life” EP holding three new tracks and ten remixes from bands such as Leaether Strip, FabrikC, Supreme Court, Beati Mortui, Implant, C-Lekktor, Kadaver Acht, V2A, Without Recognition, and Concrete Rage.

Shortly after releasing the EP, DV/H returned to his own studio to begin working on the next album. In 2011, the project released the album “The Architecture of Madness” under a new label (DSBP/Minusbeat). Over the following years, Inline Sex Terror became dormant due to personal problems of DV/H. Only two new songs were created and released on compilations, and in 2017, DV/H declared Inline Sex Terror inactive.

Fast forward to 2024, DV/H has brought Inline Sex Terror out of its coma and is working on a new album. After the album is released, a European tour will follow, marking IST’s return to the stage after 15 years.

