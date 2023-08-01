Industrial rock band Unhappily Ever Now drops Rabbit Junk remix of ‘Pleading’
Out now is the new Unhappily Ever Now single “Pleading (The Haunting Of Scars)” in a Rabbit Junk remix. The Rabbit Junk Remix includes a collaboration with JP Anderson from Rabbit Junk and offers a danceable gothwave vibe.
Unhappily Ever Now is composed of Cleopatra Records (Green Jelly) songwriter Stephen Watson (lead performer and songwriter) and Maria V (vocals, lyrics, and melodies).
“Pleading” was their first new single for the project since their 2021 self-titled debut EP. Below is the video for the remix. Stephen Watson explains that “Pleading (The Haunting of Scars)” explores “the self-doubt experienced when personal growth comes from great loss and trauma, dark, gritty, melodic and emotional, yet unique.”
