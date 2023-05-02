Industrial rock band Unhappily Ever Now announce brand new single ‘Pleading (The Haunting of Scars)’
The industrial rock band Unhappily Ever Now has just announced their first new single since their 2021 self-titled debut EP. “Pleading (The Haunting of Scars)” explores the self-doubt experienced when personal growth comes from great loss and trauma. The material was mixed and mastered by Joy Thieves Productions.
Unhappily Ever Now is composed of songwriter, Stephen Watson (Cleopatra Records, Green Jelly), lead performer and songwriter, Maria V (vocals, lyrics, and melodies) and drummer, Dan Milligan.
Forthcoming remixes of the single include collaborations with JP Anderson of Rabbit Junk and Walter Flakus of Stabbing Westward.
The video that accompanies the single release was produced and directed by Joel Lopez of Lumbra Productions and filmed onsite predominantly at Haunted White Hill Mansion in New Jersey.
