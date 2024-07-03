July 3, 2024

Industrial Kommandos release debut album on MinusBEAT label – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 3, 2024 0

Industrial Kommandos

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The debut album by the Greek industrial act Industrial Kommandos, titled “Marschieren,” is now available. The album delivers pure EBM (Electronic Body Music) with intense German vocals.

Industrial Kommandos is the creation of Ilefen, a transgender musician who has been contributing to various music projects for the past decade.

“Marschieren” is available on all major streaming platforms including Bandcamp.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

The March Violets to land brand new LP ‘Crocodile Promises’ on July 19th, new single out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 3, 2024 0

Inline Sex Terror to return with new album and tour after 13 years

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 3, 2024 0

Protokoll 19 returns with ‘Mental Decay’ EP – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0

You may have missed

The March Violets to land brand new LP ‘Crocodile Promises’ on July 19th, new single out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 3, 2024 0

Industrial Kommandos release debut album on MinusBEAT label – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 3, 2024 0

Inline Sex Terror to return with new album and tour after 13 years

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 3, 2024 0

Protokoll 19 returns with ‘Mental Decay’ EP – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0

Clockwork Echo releases brand new aingle, ‘Hallowed Be Thy Pain’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights