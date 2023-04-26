Industrial darkwave act Collide covers Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’

Los Angeles, California based industrial darkwave act Collide have completed a cover version of the track “Unholy” by Sam Smith & Kim Petras. The track is out now. “Unholy” originally was the second single from Smith’s fourth studio album “Gloria” (2023).

The industrial music duo (kaRIN and Statik) formed in Los Angeles in 1992 and incorporates elements of trip hop, synthpop and music from the Middle East into their sound.

Collide explain their choice for the song “Unholy”: “We fell in love with this song, (and with Sam Smith & Kim Petras who created it), and we felt moved to do our own version. To all of the people who don’t fit in…for ANY reason. Thank you for making the world a better place!! Love, compassion, and understanding for each other is always the way forward, and it is getting increasingly scary and dangerous in a world that tries to pressure people who do not fit into particular molds.”

The band will be donating a portion of the proceeds of this song to the Trevor Project which provides support services to young LGBTQ people.

Below is the video for the track.

You can download the track on Bandcamp as well.

<a href="https://collide1.bandcamp.com/track/unholy">Unholy by Collide</a>