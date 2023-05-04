Industrial act 3TEETH return with ‘Merchant Of The Void’, the first in a series of monthly singles leading up to the new album

(Photo by Jim Louvau) 3TEETH are back with “Merchant Of The Void”, the first of a series of monthly singles leading up to their upcoming full album release via Century Media. “Merchant of The Void” follows the previously released track “Paralyze” (featuring Ho99o9).

The track is accompanied by a video from one of Hollywood’s leading animators, Matteo Santoro, who grew up with 3TEETH frontman Alexis Mincolla. You can watch the video for “Merchant Of The Void” below.

Frontman and creative lead Alexis Mincolla says this about the new single: “Amidst the numbing pulse of hypermodernity, the insatiable appetite of data commodification devours our sense of meaning. The undead march of materialism eventually renders the human subject an automaton, desperately grasping for the ephemeral junk 2.0 to fill the abyss of existential emptiness. The self devolves into a mere echo, a ghostly spectre caught in the whirlwind of techno-capital acceleration, the very essence of its being devoured by the machinery of its own weaponised desires. If the future eludes your vision, fear not, The Merchant of The Void is standing by and eager to sell it to you. Welcome to the cold descent into the black hole of total absolute commodification. In the words of William S. Burroughs, ‘The junk merchant doesn’t sell his product to the consumer, he sells the consumer to his product. He does not improve and simplify his merchandise. He degrades and simplifies the client.'”

To lay the foundation for the new material, 3TEETH migrated to the deserted quiet of Joshua Tree, escaping their hometown of Los Angeles for a fresh perspective. The material is currently being finalised with an extended team including sound designer Mick Gordon (best known for his work on the gaming phenomenon “Doom”), who produced several of the tracks along with producer Nick Rowe and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN).

3TEETH first manifested in 2013, releasing their self-titled debut album the following year. In 2017, the album “shutdown.exe” followed. Working alongside producer and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN) at their new label home, Century Media, 3TEETH continued with “Metawar” (2019).

3TEETH is comprised of Alexis Mincolla (vocals), Chase Brawner (guitars), Xavier Swafford (keyboards and synthesiser), Andrew Means (bass), and Nick Rossi (drums).