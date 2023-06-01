Industrial act 3TEETH launch single & video for ‘Slum Planet’
(Photo by Jim Louvau) Today, the modern industrial act 3TEETH provides another taste of their new album with the release of “Slum Planet”, featuring production from Doom composer Mick Gordon.
It’s featured alongside a new video from director Matteo Santoro (who grew up with 3TEETH frontman Alexis Mincolla). “Slum Planet” continues 3TEETH’s series of monthly teases leading up to their fourth album coming soon via Century Media Records. It follows the May 3 release of “Merchant of the Void”.
The song takes aim at the ills of a sick planet obsessed with over-consumption at all costs. As Alexis Mincolla explains the track: ”An ecosystem? More like an ego-system. ‘Slum Planet’ is a monument to the hubris of mankind, to the ruthless exploitation of nature in the name of progress, to the willful blindness of those who chose profits over preservation.”
You can see the video for “Slum Planet” below.
