Indalaska – Musique Des Sables (Album – Zoharum)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 27, 2023
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Ambient, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Indalaska – Poésie Surnaturelle
Background/Info: French Charlot brothers are mainly known for their involvement with Maninkari while they also released material as Sphyxion. They now strike back with the more minimal driven Indalaska. This new work has been released -for the very first time, by Zoharum and features four tracks

Content: The composition and global approach became less Experimental than previous releases -and especially the debut album. We get an invitation to visit a cinematic sound universe built up with ominous synth sounds. The work is dark and features icy, sound treatments. I also noticed a somewhat Eastern-like sound atmosphere running through one of the cuts.

+ + + : The Cinematic style is empowered by a very strong visual appeal which comes directly through. The opening -also the longest one, brings us directly into this Cinematic mood but the best cuts are coming next. “Transfixition” and “Le Bleu Superstition” both excel in icy sound treatments and obscure atmospheres revealing the true potential of the project. I like the way the tracks have been built up.

– – – : The work is maybe missing a total climax which however that is common with this kind of music.

Conclusion: I’d reservations after the debut album but quite progressively Indalaska has improved most elements of the production while founding their own style.

Best songs: “Transfixition”, “Le Bleu Superstition”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Maninkari-599436470187048

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum

