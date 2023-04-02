Incirrina – Lip Led Scream (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Incirrina is a Greek duo driven by George K. and Irini Tiniakou. I discovered this formation -at least the singer Irini T. as a guest on an EP of Metal Disco. They however released a few productions and last year joined hands together with Cold Transmission Music to unleash this opus.

Content: The work is reflecting feelings we all felt during the pandemic and its lockdowns. This desolation and solitude is totally appropriated for the icy, electronics of Incirrina. It’s a pure Cold-Wave production which is sometimes reinforced with harder, EBM, elements. The work remains however retro-like.

+ + + : Incirrina is another amazing new coming band signed on Cold Transmission Music. The retro Cold-Wave approach is danceable and supported with melancholic moods. The numerous string parts accentuate the desolate atmosphere while Irini’s passionate vocals let you feel different kinds of emotions running through the work. I prefer the harder and danceable cuts instead of the more evasive, melancholic pieces but the entire album is worthy of examination.

– – – : “Lip Led Scream” is maybe missing an absolute hit but trust me, you get only cool songs instead.

Conclusion: This is a well-crafted and fully enjoyable work without any single cut to throw away.

Best songs: “I Lick Rain”, “Dance Of The Dark”, “Hatred”, “Not Live”, “My Only Land”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: https://incirrinaband.wixsite.com/incirrina /

www.facebook.com/Incirrinaband

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic