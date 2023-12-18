Inception in Black Returns with 'voyeur' Ep on Vuz Records

Out via VUZ Records and Bastets Kittens is the all new Inception in Black EP, “Voyeur”. On the 4-track EP you’ll find remixes by the Finish band Kraut-Tamer TimV, the Belgian act Radiolegend JL Marchal and the French avantgarde artist Julien Ash.

Inception In Black are an avant-garde synth pop duo (Black Marine (Serbia) and Morgan King (UK)) who formed in 2020 after an experimental concert in Vienna from which they found a shared musical common ground. Their music is a mix of sound arching from classical-synth-avant garde-dance with a pop sensibility. Besides being members of the Lene Lovich Band, they are both busy with their solo-projects.

Besides the download version there is also a limited edition of 50 copies on 3″ CD-R (white print on black paper cover).

<a href="https://vuzrecordsmegastore.bandcamp.com/album/voyeur-ep">Voyeur EP by Inception In Black</a>