Inception in Black returns with ‘Voyeur’ EP on VUZ Records, out now
Out via VUZ Records and Bastets Kittens is the all new Inception in Black EP, “Voyeur”. On the 4-track EP you’ll find remixes by the Finish band Kraut-Tamer TimV, the Belgian act Radiolegend JL Marchal and the French avantgarde artist Julien Ash.
Inception In Black are an avant-garde synth pop duo (Black Marine (Serbia) and Morgan King (UK)) who formed in 2020 after an experimental concert in Vienna from which they found a shared musical common ground. Their music is a mix of sound arching from classical-synth-avant garde-dance with a pop sensibility. Besides being members of the Lene Lovich Band, they are both busy with their solo-projects.
Besides the download version there is also a limited edition of 50 copies on 3″ CD-R (white print on black paper cover).
