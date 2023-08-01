Inca Babies’ Harry Stafford and Marco Butcher present ‘Walk Among The Spectres’ single ahead of new album

(Photo by Harry Stafford and Allie Butcher) Inca Babies are an English deathrock / post-punk band from Manchester, England. Initially active between 1982 and 1988, the band reformed in 2007 featuring founder member and original songwriter Harry Stafford (guitars, vocals).

But now Harry Stafford has collaborated with US-based but Brazil-born trash blues guitarist Marco Butcher to release the single “Walk Among The Spectres”, taken from the duo’s forthcoming album “We are the perilous men” coming this Fall (September 8) via Black Lagoon Records. The material should please Nick Cave fans for sure.

In the video for the single you see Stafford who travels across town to put an electric piano-keyboard on his grave “discovering his own fragile mortality along the way” as the duo explains. The video was directed by Harry Stafford with cinematography by J.P. Conway and filmed in the expansive Southern Cemetery in Didsbury South Manchester, which dates back to 1700 and was used throughout the Victorian era. Stafford: “Now a public park, people are invited to wander among the tombstones… to literally Walk among the Spectres.”

The new album is the follow-up to their debut album from 2021, “Bone Architecture”.

“I have discovered that I spend a lot of my time knowing what I don’t want to sound like. My musical education began with punk and then, when I came to University in Manchester in the early 80s, I found myself submerged into the strange beat infused darkness of the Big city post punk music scene (Joy Division, ACR, The Fall) and I had to form the Inca Babies to make sense of it all,” says Harry Stafford. “Now 40 years later, while I have never forgotten that seismic guidance, my interests, and influence stretch so far, I need someone like Marco to constantly surprise me.”