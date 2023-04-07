In A Darkened Room – Sorrow (Album – In A Darkened Room)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is the debut album of the Texas (USA) based formation In A Darkened Room. They previously released different singles.
Content: The main sources of inspiration aren’t that difficult to find. “Sorrow” perfectly reflects the dark mood of 80s Dark-Wave & Post-Punk. The songs are rather slow accentuating the moody side which is mainly created by guitar playing and strings.
+ + + : This is a honest debut album featuring a few noticeable tracks. I want to mention “Sleep Again” for the morose sounding strings and “Water Under The Bridge” which is a cool, last, cut featuring a noticeable guitar solo.
– – – : The songs remain pretty linear so a bit more diversity would be a true improvement for further songs.
Conclusion: I can’t say that I’ve been totally convinced but this is a sincere debut full length.
Best songs: “Water Under The Bridge”, “Sleep Again”, “Final Vows”.
Rate: 7.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.