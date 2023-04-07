In A Darkened Room – Sorrow (Album – In A Darkened Room)

April 7, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Goth rock/post-punk trio In A Darkened Room presents all new video:'Descend'
Background/Info: This is the debut album of the Texas (USA) based formation In A Darkened Room. They previously released different singles.

Content: The main sources of inspiration aren’t that difficult to find. “Sorrow” perfectly reflects the dark mood of 80s Dark-Wave & Post-Punk. The songs are rather slow accentuating the moody side which is mainly created by guitar playing and strings.

+ + + : This is a honest debut album featuring a few noticeable tracks. I want to mention “Sleep Again” for the morose sounding strings and “Water Under The Bridge” which is a cool, last, cut featuring a noticeable guitar solo.

– – – : The songs remain pretty linear so a bit more diversity would be a true improvement for further songs.

Conclusion: I can’t say that I’ve been totally convinced but this is a sincere debut full length.

Best songs:  “Water Under The Bridge”, “Sleep Again”, “Final Vows”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/inadarkenedroomband

