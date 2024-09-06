Implant offers extremely limited vinyl run of new EP

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Today Implant today officially releases two different vinyl versions of “Scratching The Surface – The Chaos Machines part 2”, the latest offering from the band centered around Jan D’hooghe and Len Lemeire. You can also download this release via Bandcamp of course.

“The Chaos Machines Part 2 – Scratching The Surface” follows “Part 1 – No More Flies On The Windscreen” and is available exclusively on vinyl (with a digital download) in two different colors: clear transparent and black. Each color is limited to just 150 copies worldwide, making it a must-have for collectors.

This release features extended versions of tracks like “The Drive” and the chilling “Tales From The City”, alongside the electro-pop single “I Wasn’t There”, featuring the lush vocals of Noemi Aurora.

Also included are new tracks such as the old school dark electro track “Responsible” for which a video is available now too. Other tracks include “It Will Mutate” and “Why Don’t You Sin Like Me?”.

Below are the two vinyl versions.

The Bandcamp version can be checked out below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/scratching-the-surface-the-chaos-machines-part-2">Scratching The Surface-The Chaos Machines part 2 by IMPLANT</a>

Note that Implant also released the 3-track single “Responsible” today on Spotify and all other platforms.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)