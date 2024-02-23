ImJudas returns with brand new dark pop / new wave album ‘Viscerheart’ – Pre-orders available now
ImJudas, Maxx Maryan’s individual endeavor distinct from his collaboration in the Electro-Goth/Pop-Metal duo Helalyn Flowers, is set to unveil his latest album, “Viscerheart,” on May 24th through Spleen+. The album will be out on CD, as download and as streaming.
Pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp and via the Alfa Matrix / Spleen+ webstore.
Announcements regarding the album’s first details and pre-order information were made earlier today. “Viscerheart” delves into themes of love, suffering, obsession, and the journey of self-discovery, challenging traditional storytelling. The album’s sound is characterized as ‘electro-synth pop with a goth soul’, merging elements of synth pop, dark wave, and post-punk.
Two tracks from the album, “I Love You” and “Go Away”, are already available, the latter comes accompanied by a lyric video accessible below.
About ImJudas
ImJudas is the solo project of Maxx Maryan, known for his role in the electro-goth/pop-metal duo, Helalyn Flowers. Initiated in the winter of 2014, ImJudas represents Maryan’s exploration into electro-pop, marked by a progression of sound through several EP releases.
The project’s significant development is showcased in the double album “YrJudas” which also holds “Via Negativa”, an album from his death-rock/goth metal project, Black Shine Fever. “YrJudas” itself combines elements of 80’s synth pop and cold wave mixed with his dance rock and industrial rock/metal roots.
“Viscerheart”, the project’s second album, blends cold wave and dark-pop with a softer approach to rock, creating a broad spectrum of melodies against a backdrop of melancholy, reminiscent of early British dark wave.
