ImJudas, Maxx Maryan’s individual endeavor distinct from his collaboration in the Electro-Goth/Pop-Metal duo Helalyn Flowers, is set to unveil his latest album, “Viscerheart,” on May 24th through Spleen+. The album will be out on CD, as download and as streaming.

Pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp and via the Alfa Matrix / Spleen+ webstore.

Announcements regarding the album’s first details and pre-order information were made earlier today. “Viscerheart” delves into themes of love, suffering, obsession, and the journey of self-discovery, challenging traditional storytelling. The album’s sound is characterized as ‘electro-synth pop with a goth soul’, merging elements of synth pop, dark wave, and post-punk.

<a href="https://imjudasofficial.bandcamp.com/album/viscerheart">Viscerheart by IMJUDAS</a>

Two tracks from the album, “I Love You” and “Go Away”, are already available, the latter comes accompanied by a lyric video accessible below.

About ImJudas

ImJudas is the solo project of Maxx Maryan, known for his role in the electro-goth/pop-metal duo, Helalyn Flowers. Initiated in the winter of 2014, ImJudas represents Maryan’s exploration into electro-pop, marked by a progression of sound through several EP releases.

The project’s significant development is showcased in the double album “YrJudas” which also holds “Via Negativa”, an album from his death-rock/goth metal project, Black Shine Fever. “YrJudas” itself combines elements of 80’s synth pop and cold wave mixed with his dance rock and industrial rock/metal roots.

“Viscerheart”, the project’s second album, blends cold wave and dark-pop with a softer approach to rock, creating a broad spectrum of melodies against a backdrop of melancholy, reminiscent of early British dark wave.