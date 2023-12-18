Imjudas Lands All New Ep, 'stjudas', out Now on Bandcamp

ImJudas presents brand new EP, ‘Stjudas’, out now on Bandcamp (Spleen+)
Following up on his previous single (“I Love You”) as ImJudas, Maxx Maryan (male half of the Italian electro rock industrial duo Helalyn Flowers) now releases a new wave ballad, “Stjudas”. The EP is out now via the Alfa Matrix sublabel Spleen+.
The EP, includes the previous single as well and a dark cover version of The Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry”. This EP is another teaser for the upcoming ImJudas album “Viscerheart” which will offer melancholic 80s pop-wave mixed with post-punk ingredients.
ImJudas was initially started as a noir-dyed electro-pop project in 2016 and has since incorporated a rough guitar component. The project’s debut album, “Yrjudas”, showcases a blend of electronic dark wave and a few rock elements. You can read a full interview with Maxx on ImJudas right here.
ImJudas discography
Albums
- Yrjudas: Released in 2022 under Alfa Matrix
Singles & EPs
- Tulpa (2017): This EP, consisting of 5 trackd files, was released under Alfa Matrix
- Ritual (2021): Another release under Alfa Matrix, “Ritual” is a 6-track EP
- People Of The Blame (2023): Released by Spleen+ holding 7 tracks
- So Untrue (2023): On Spleen+, “So Untrue” holds 6 tracks
- I Love You (2023): A single release under Spleen+
- Stjudas (2023): 3-track EP
Compilations
- Sonic Seducer Cold Hands Seduction – Vol. 246 – Various – Sonic Seducer (2023)
- Matrix + Downloaded 011 – I Love You – Alfa Matrix (2023)
- A Strange Play.2 – Tribute To The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry – Spleen+ (2023)
- Anthologies 4 – Ritual – Je M’en Fish (2023, JMF202302)
- The Zombietapes (Face The Beat 7 Megamix) – Various – Side-Line (2022)
- Gothic File 22 | 1 – People Of The Blame – Alfa Matrix (2022)
- Sonic Seducer Cold Hands Seduction – Vol. 237 – Various – Sonic Seducer (2022)
- The Dark Hits Of Tomorrow Vol. 4 – Ritual – Orkus (2022)
- Face The Beat: Session 7 – Ritual (Reichsfeind Remix) – Side-Line (2022)
- Sounds From The Matrix 21 – Apostatik – Alfa Matrix (2020)
- Matrix Downloaded 009 – Apostatik – Alfa Matrix (2020)
- matrixx – 20 Years Of Alfa Matrix (Best Of Electro, Synthpop, EBM, Darkwave) – Without Us You Are Nothing – Alfa Matrix (2021)
- Face The Beat: Session 5 – Various – Side-Line (2019)
- Endzeit Bunkertracks [Act VIII] – Tulpa (AD:Key Remix) – Alfa Matrix (2019, AM1276FCD, [Act VIII] )
- Alfa Matrix Re:Covered Vol.3 (A Tribute To Depeche Mode) – Various – Alfa Matrix (2019)
- The Other Face Of Evil – Zombie – EK Product (2019, EKPCD062)
- Sounds From The Matrix 20 – Without Us You Are Nothing – Alfa Matrix (2018)
- Matrix Downloaded [008] – Without Us You Are Nothing – Alfa Matrix (2018)
- Matrix Downloaded [007] – Tulpa – Alfa Matrix (2017)
- Sounds From The Matrix 19 – Tulpa – Alfa Matrix (2017)
- Orkus! Compilation 127 – Tulpa – Orkus (2017/12-2018/01, 127)
- Matrix Downloaded [006] – People Of The Blame (Alfa Edit) – Alfa Matrix (2016)
- Recovery>For You< (An Alfa-Matrix Tribute to Front 242) – Various – Alfa Matrix (2016)
