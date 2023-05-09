(Photo by Gretchen Lanham) IAMX’s latest single “Fault Lines” is out today. The eponymous song is the title track of IAMX’s upcoming new full-length album “Fault Lines I”.

Chris Corner, IAMX, explains the track: “The song ‘Fault Lines’ explores the impact of societal fractures on the human psyche, on a personal and global level. It is an exploration of the consequences of fanaticism, manipulation, and self-destruction, and how we can find solace in the healing power of nature.”

The single releases alongside three upbeat remixes executed by IAMX, by A Calmer Collision (Ryan McCambridge) and by The Royal Ritual (David Lawrie).

The single is accompanied by a lyric video, shot and edited by Corner, reminding us of the balance of the artificial and natural and confronts us with how we have contorted ourselves to fit into the strange world we have created.

“Fault Lines1” live dates

NORTH AMERICA

27 May – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

28 May – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

30 May – El Paso, TX – Rock House

1 June – Austin, TX – Elysium

2 June – San Antonio, TX – Sam’s

3 June – Houston, TX – Numbers

6 June – Tampa, FL -Orpheum

7 June – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

9 June – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

10 June – Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts

11 June – New York City, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

14 June – Rochester, NY – Photo City

15 June – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

16 June – Detroit, MI – The Magic Bag

18 June – Madison, WI – Crucible

19 June – Kansas City, KS – Record Bar

21 June – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

22 June – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

24 June – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

25 June – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

27 June – Sacramento, CA – Harlows

28 June – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

29 June – Los Angeles, CA – Mayan Theater*

22 September – Chicago, IL – Cold Waves Festival^

All shows with I Speak Machine

*with cEvin Key

^Festival performance

​EUROPE