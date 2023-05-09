IAMX’s latest single ‘Fault Lines’ is out today
(Photo by Gretchen Lanham) IAMX’s latest single “Fault Lines” is out today. The eponymous song is the title track of IAMX’s upcoming new full-length album “Fault Lines I”.
Chris Corner, IAMX, explains the track: “The song ‘Fault Lines’ explores the impact of societal fractures on the human psyche, on a personal and global level. It is an exploration of the consequences of fanaticism, manipulation, and self-destruction, and how we can find solace in the healing power of nature.”
The single releases alongside three upbeat remixes executed by IAMX, by A Calmer Collision (Ryan McCambridge) and by The Royal Ritual (David Lawrie).
The single is accompanied by a lyric video, shot and edited by Corner, reminding us of the balance of the artificial and natural and confronts us with how we have contorted ourselves to fit into the strange world we have created.
“Fault Lines1” live dates
NORTH AMERICA
- 27 May – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
- 28 May – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
- 30 May – El Paso, TX – Rock House
- 1 June – Austin, TX – Elysium
- 2 June – San Antonio, TX – Sam’s
- 3 June – Houston, TX – Numbers
- 6 June – Tampa, FL -Orpheum
- 7 June – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5
- 9 June – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
- 10 June – Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts
- 11 June – New York City, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
- 14 June – Rochester, NY – Photo City
- 15 June – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
- 16 June – Detroit, MI – The Magic Bag
- 18 June – Madison, WI – Crucible
- 19 June – Kansas City, KS – Record Bar
- 21 June – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
- 22 June – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
- 24 June – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
- 25 June – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
- 27 June – Sacramento, CA – Harlows
- 28 June – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
- 29 June – Los Angeles, CA – Mayan Theater*
- 22 September – Chicago, IL – Cold Waves Festival^
All shows with I Speak Machine
*with cEvin Key
^Festival performance
EUROPE
- 26 September – Bratislava, SK – Majestic Music Club
- 28 September – Prague, CZ – Lucerna
- 29 September – Budapest, HU – A38
- 30 September – Graz, A – PPC
- 01 October – Vienna, A – SIMM City
- 03 October – Sankt Gallen, CH – bruchteil grabenhalle
- 04 October – Munich, D – Ampere
- 06 October – Barcelona, E – Apollo 2
- 07 October – Madrid, E – Sala Mon
- 09 October – Brussels, B – Ancienne Belgique
- 10 October – Paris, F – Trabendo
- 11 October – Cologne, D – Live Music Hall
- 13 October – Leipzig, D – Täubchenthal
- 14 October – Hamburg, D – Markthalle
- 15 October – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio
- 17 October – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli De Helling
- 18 October – Frankfurt, D – Zoom
- 21 October – Berlin, D – Columbia Theater
- 22 October – Warsaw, PL – Progresja
- 24 October – Wroclaw, PL – Zaklete Rewiry
- 25 October – Brno, CZ – Fleda
- 27 October – Stockholm, S – Slaktkyrkan
- 28 October – Gothenburg, S – Trädgår’n
- 30 October – London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
