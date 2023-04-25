IAMX releases new song and video ‘The X ID’ ahead of ‘Fault Lines1’ and announces tour dates

(Photo by Gretchen Lanham) IAMX’s new single “The X ID” is out now ahead of the new album “Fault Lines1”, due out May 12th. The song is the first new lyrical material from the project since 2018’s “Alive In New Light” and builds on the modular sounds of 2021’s “Machinate”.

The first of two albums across the next year, the “Fault Lines” project explores “the rifts and fractures of our lives, both psychologically and within the tangible world” so Chris Corner says. And he adds: “I am humbled that, here at IAMX HQ everyone is fully present, dedicated and invested in serving this art and authentically living an alternative life in mental and physical freedom. This video is a document of that freedom. The X ID is and has always been a major part of my personality. It is my brutal, provocative gender bending screaming inner demon, my magnetic swaggering hedonistic ego, the deepest darkest beautiful me which I am able to live out through this music. On stage, in videos, through my community. Over time I have learnt to embrace, inhabit and wield this X ID. Without hesitation or guilt. And I see it as my duty to encourage others to embody and express who they are.”

The video for “The X ID” plays with themes of gender, S&M and unreality. In the video you can watch how Corner guides you through a sensory overload of nature.

Tour

IAMX will bring the full band production back to the stage for a North America tour beginning next month and a European tour in the fall.

Chris Corner and longtime live collaborators Janine Gezang (vocals, keys, bass) and Jon Siren (drums), will interpret classics and favorites from throughout the expansive IAMX catalog alongside the new material of “Fault Lines1”.

In North America, IAMX will be joined by the dark electronic project I Speak Machine who recently opened for Gary Numan, and will end the tour in Los Angeles with an explosive opening act from Skinny Puppy co-founder cEvin Key. See below for a full list of live dates.

NORTH AMERICA

27 May – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

28 May – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

30 May – El Paso, TX – Rock House

1 June – Austin, TX – Elysium

2 June – San Antonio, TX – Sam’s

3 June – Houston, TX – Numbers

6 June – Tampa, FL -Orpheum

7 June – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

9 June – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

10 June – Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts

11 June – New York City, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

14 June – Rochester, NY – Photo City

15 June – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

16 June – Detroit, MI – The Magic Bag

18 June – Madison, WI – Crucible

19 June – Kansas City, KS – Record Bar

21 June – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

22 June – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

24 June – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

25 June – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

27 June – Sacramento, CA – Harlows

28 June – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

29 June – Los Angeles, CA – Mayan Theater*

All shows with I Speak Machine

*with cEvin Key

​EUROPE