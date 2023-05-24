IAMX – Fault Lines1 (Album – Unfall Productions)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop, Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Chris Corner started IAMX as a solo-project in 2002. More than twenty years later the ex-Sneaker Pimps front man can look back at an impressive and successful discography featuring numerous hits. “Fault Lines1” explores the rifts and fractures of our lives’ seen through the eyes of an artist with an autism spectrum.

Content: The work features 8 tracks taking off with a hard and dark opener driven by a menacing bass line and Corner’s unique- and androgenic timbre of voice. The work is moving from harder cuts to softer, melancholic pieces with the title song as best exposure. IAMX sounds dark and yet pretty sexy through its rhythmic, carrying choruses and Corner singing on top. A few cuts feature female backing vocals.

+ + + : IAMX is a band that from the very first album (cf. “Kiss + Swallow”) made a great impression on me. The early magic is maybe a bit gone but there are still songs getting this flame back alive. I prefer the ‘harder’ cuts like “Disciple” and “Thanatos” but also the impressive, sensual and yet dark “The X ID”. Let’s not forget the softer and deeply melancholic “Fault Lines’ “ featuring delicate piano arrangements. The work is accomplished with refinement although featuring multiple rough and raw sound treatments. IAMX always has this rough touch while it remains sexy. On top there’s this unique voice of Chris Corner who more than ever before plays and manipulates his voice as an instrument.

– – – : Eight songs isn’t that much for an album but you’ll not hear me complaining. The last two songs aren’t my favorites and rather sound as an antithesis to a new, great, work.

Conclusion: IAMX remains a very creative and sexy Pop project with an unique sound DNA.

Best songs: “The X ID”, “Disciple”, “Thanatos”, “Fault Lines”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist & Label: www.iamxmusic.com / www.facebook.com/IAMXOFFICIAL