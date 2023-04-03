Iamtheshadow – The Wide Starlight (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: formation Iamtheshadow released their fifth album

Content: This album sounds sweet and melancholic. The songs are composed by guitar, bass guitar and synths while frontman Pedro Code sings with a deep, timbre of voice. Belgian female singer Kristien Cools (Splendidula) has been invited to sing on one of the tracks injecting a bewitching effect to the work.

+ + + : I like the album’s sweet taste of melancholia. It has a dreamy- although dark effect which is accentuated by the synth lines. The title song is a cool piece illustrating this side. It comes also through during the last songs of the album. But my favorite cut is without a shadow of a doubt “IamTheDark” featuring Kristien Cools; this woman having a very charismatic and bewitching timbre of voice -reminding me of Gudrun Snake from Ľahká Múza.

– – – : The songs are sometimes a bit linear while I’m missing a few climaxes.

Conclusion: Iamtheshadow is revisiting melancholic Dark-Wave formats with a taste of reverie.

Best songs: IamTheDark”, “Remind Me”, “Catching Fire”, “The Killing”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/IAMTHESHADOWOFFICIAL

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic