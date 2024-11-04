Hypervuur returns with 'El fin de la humanidad' video

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the brand new video “El fin de la humanidad” (The end of humanity) by the Colombian electro-industrial producer Hypervuur. The video was directed by David Carrizales.

Hypervuur mixes influences of 1990’s rave and horror movies in his electro-industrial work. So far Hypervuur released 7 albums. “El fin de la humanidad” is the first single of his “Realpolitik” album. “The song mocks how Western culture is influenced by Christianity in such a way that we’re not only looking for our savior to come, but also for the apocalypse that will end us once and for all, be it through war, a pandemic, AIDS, or the Y2K bug.”

About the video Hypervuur says: “This music video follows an experimental approach that began without any clue of where it would take us. As if wandering through a thick jungle where you can only see what’s 10 cm in front of you as you hack your way through with a machete. A desire to let go of all plans and instead let the process guide us through on a psychedelic, expressive and tactile trip. Following the leitmotiv of the song, we portrayed Hypervuur as humanity himself, showing him chained, blindfolded, or wrapped in a straitjacket to visualize the effects of this relentless propaganda machine. We added layers and layers of visual noise that underlined the lyrics and stressed the general discomfort, from motion graphics to traditional animation to VHS effects. Everything was permitted.”

