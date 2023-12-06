Hypervuur Brings Horror Industrial from Colombia

Today we received a mail from Hypervuur, a Bogota, Colombia-based horror industrial act mixing 1990’s rave, horror movies and – as the promo pictures show – hockey fights. We don’t normally do complete profiles, but here we’ll make an exception.

What started as something to survive 2020’s quarantine, has taken a life of its own with 6 albums, a DJ live act, and an upcoming video and seventh album, “so people don’t face their fears, they dance to them.”

The Hypervuur discography

Below are the releases from this project on Bandcamp, where you can get everything for a name-your-price. Alejo Klauun each time explains what the album is about.

“My first venture, ‘Covid-19 Tales,’ marks the inception of the Hypervuur project. In this exploration, I delve into new realms of Extreme Electronics, bridging Industrial and Gabber with undertones of Punk and Extreme Metal. This demo/album reflects my journey through the frustration and isolation brought by the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s a cathartic expression, hoping to resonate deeply with my listeners.”

<a href="https://hypervuur.bandcamp.com/album/cuentos-del-covid-19">Cuentos del COVID-19 by Hypervuur</a>

“Moving to ‘C2020,’ my second album under the Industrial Hardcore banner, I encapsulate a peculiar year with a blend of introspection and explosive energy. This album continues and refines my Punk and Extreme Metal influences, while subtly integrating elements from electronic genres not typically associated with Hardcore or Industrial. It’s an invitation to experience the chaos and complexity of my thoughts.”

<a href="https://hypervuur.bandcamp.com/album/c2020">C2020 by Hypervuur</a>

‘”Industrial Death Terrorcore,’ my third release, intensifies the blend of terrorcore with Punk and Extreme Metal elements. It’s packed with electro-industrial sounds, harsh noise, and an unapologetic rawness that aims to jolt and challenge the mind. I return with a renewed vigor, embracing the chaos.”

<a href="https://hypervuur.bandcamp.com/album/industrial-death-terrorcore">Industrial Death Terrorcore by Hypervuur</a>

“In my fourth album, ‘Thanatoaesthetics,’ the electro-industrial influences take a front seat, steering towards a more introspective direction. Here, the fiery essence of my sound burns with the same intensity, reflecting the relentless spirit of the thousand suns.”

<a href="https://hypervuur.bandcamp.com/album/tanatoest-tica">Tanatoestética by Hypervuur</a>

“My journey’s narrative arc peaks with ‘Middle Warrior,’ my fifth album. It’s a historical reflection where I delve into my Midlander roots to fully embrace the North American electro-industrial vibe of the late 20th century. This album is a quintessential nod to the nineties, crafted uniquely in 2022.”

<a href="https://hypervuur.bandcamp.com/album/middle-warrior">Middle Warrior by Hypervuur</a>

“Finally, ‘Realpolitik,’ my sixth album, is where I channel my academic passion for International Relations. This album is a stark reminder of our minuscule presence in the vast tapestry of the world, portraying us as mere cogs in a larger, almost diabolical system. This album is not just music; it’s the soundtrack to a horror film that is both terrifying and enthralling – an audial embodiment of the International System.”

<a href="https://hypervuur.bandcamp.com/album/realpolitik">Realpolitik by Hypervuur</a>