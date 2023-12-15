Human Figures – Tabula Rasa (album – Frigio Records)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Cold-Wave.

Format: Digital, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: “Tabula Rasa” is the second album by Human Figures which is a project driven by Daniel Lewis aka ‘Daniel Holt’. The work comes two years after “The Recluse Or Death Posture”-album. The work is also available on cassette format which has been released by Dead Channel Records.

Content: Human Figures sounds mainly Dark-Wave driven revealing 80s guitar playing and dark atmospheres. A few more cuts are more into Electro sound treatments, evoking the good-old years of Cold-Wave characterized by icy strings.

+ + + : This project avoids any innovation but sounds as a cool extension of the 80s Dark/Cold-Wave movement. I like the 80s Electro minimalism of the instrumental “Conclusions Are Nil”. “Military School” is another enjoyable cut carried by icy leads and reminding me a bit of Minimal Compact. The more classical Dark-Wave / Post-Punk songs like “Obedience” and “Disparage” are noticeable songs as well featuring haunting vocals on top.

– – – : The work is maybe missing a little bit more elaboration although the sound perfectly evokes the early 80s experiments in Dark/Cold-Wave music.

Conclusion: This band brings the dark spirit of the 80s back alive and I even would think the sound was originally composed back then.

Best songs: “Conclusions Are Nil”, “Military School”, “Obedience”, “Disparage”.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.frigiorecords.com / www.facebook.com/frigiorec