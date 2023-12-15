Human Figures – Tabula Rasa (Album – Frigio Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries December 15, 2023 0
Human Figures – Tabula Rasa (album – Frigio Records)

#post_seo_title

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support
#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Cold-Wave.

Format: Digital, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: “Tabula Rasa” is the second album by Human Figures which is a project driven by Daniel Lewis aka ‘Daniel Holt’. The work comes two years after “The Recluse Or Death Posture”-album. The work is also available on cassette format which has been released by Dead Channel Records.

Content: Human Figures sounds mainly Dark-Wave driven revealing 80s guitar playing and dark atmospheres. A few more cuts are more into Electro sound treatments, evoking the good-old years of Cold-Wave characterized by icy strings.

+ + + : This project avoids any innovation but sounds as a cool extension of the 80s Dark/Cold-Wave movement. I like the 80s Electro minimalism of the instrumental “Conclusions Are Nil”. “Military School” is another enjoyable cut carried by icy leads and reminding me a bit of Minimal Compact. The more classical Dark-Wave / Post-Punk songs like “Obedience” and “Disparage” are noticeable songs as well featuring haunting vocals on top.

– – – : The work is maybe missing a little bit more elaboration although the sound perfectly evokes the early 80s experiments in Dark/Cold-Wave music.

Conclusion: This band brings the dark spirit of the 80s back alive and I even would think the sound was originally composed back then. 

Best songs: “Conclusions Are Nil”, “Military School”, “Obedience”, “Disparage”.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.frigiorecords.com / www.facebook.com/frigiorec

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Mildreda – Blue-devilled (album – Dependent)

Mildreda – Blue-Devilled (Album – Dependent)

Inferno Sound Diaries December 16, 2023 0
She the Throne – Orion (ep – She the Throne)

She The Throne – Orion (EP – She The Throne)

Inferno Sound Diaries December 16, 2023 0
Adsol – 2023 Releases (ep – Adsol)

Adsol – 2023 Releases (EP – Adsol)

Inferno Sound Diaries December 14, 2023 0

You may have missed

Mondträume Ep 'heart Machine' is Available Now from Bandcamp

Mondträume EP ‘Heart Machine’ is available now from Bandcamp

bernard December 15, 2023 0
December 13 is Depeche Mode Day from Now on in Los Angeles

December 13 is Depeche Mode Day from now on

bernard December 14, 2023 0
Brittany Bindrim Launches Debut Single 'obelisk' - out Now

I:Scintilla frontwoman Brittany Bindrim launches debut single ‘Obelisk’ – Out now

bernard December 13, 2023 0
Slovenian Electronic Collective Cadlag Returns with Integral

Slovenian experimental-electronic collective Cadlag releases all new album ‘Integral’

bernard December 13, 2023 0
Utolsó Hullám Release First Gothic Rock Video Clip

Utolsó Hullám launch first gothic rock video clip: ‘Ez a reggel sem az enyém’

bernard December 13, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights