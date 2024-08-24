Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Here’s something for the more eclectic readers. Fresh from his collaboration with producer Adrian Sherwood in 2022, Horace Andy returns with a new album, and a new partnership, too. “Timeless Roots” was recorded with Jah Wobble with production by Jon Klein (Siouxsie & The Banshees).

“Horace is a living legend,” says Wobble. “It is an honour to be able to back him, along with my sons and Jon Klein, on this classic selection of tunes.”

Dropping today, Andy’s new single “One Love” was recorded first in 1991 with trip hop pioneers Massive Attack.

And this is the original version of the track.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)