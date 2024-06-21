Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

History Of Guns comes from the 1990s UK EDM / electronic scene and became famous thanks to their ‘meta-modernist’ industrial sound. Their new (and eighth) album “Half Light” out via the Liquid Len Recording Company follows the singles “No Longer Earthbound” and “When You Don’t Matter”. Mixed by Max Rael and Caden Clarkson, this album was mastered by Pete Maher (U2, Pixies, Nick Cave, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails).

On this album, founding members Del Alien (vocals) and Max Rael (keyboards, programming) are joined by guitarist Caden Clarkson (the newest member of History Of Guns). We also hear Andy Webster and Marnie from Spucktute on vocals on “Never Give it Up”, Amon Ásentir and Mark Eris from Xykogen on vocals on “Arcadia” joined by the Arcadia Choir (Emma Mills, Priyanka O’Neill, Sohm O’Neill and Ninotschka G.) and finally Nykky Spectre on vocals on “An Invitation”.

“When we came back from hiatus in 2022, we wanted a completely fresh start so we wrote the industrial rock / metal album ‘Forever Dying in Your Eyes’ from scratch. We had half of ‘Half Light’ at least sketched out as an electronic album back in 2008/2009,” explains Max Rael.

“Fortunately, people seem much more comfortable with us being genre-fluid these days and it’s less cause for criticism. Back in the day, certain camps seemed to have a definite need for bands to fit neatly into particular genres and not stray too far outside of it, which meant some of our early stuff was maybe a bit misunderstood because people didn’t know where to put it. We’ve been genuinely amazed by the reaction to the first two singles and are in nervous anticipation for what people will make of the album”.

<a href="https://historyofguns.bandcamp.com/album/half-light">Half Light by History Of Guns</a>

Formed in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire in 1996, the duo became frontrunners of the Wasp Factory / FuturePunk scene of the early 2000s. The band went on hiatus in 2012, returning with 2022’s album “Forever Dying In Your Eyes” before setting about finishing an electronic project they’d begun in 2008 – resulting in “Half Light”. The starting point for this album lays in Robert Anton Wilson’s words “The future is up for grabs; it belongs to any and all who will take the risk and accept the responsibility of consciously creating the future they want.” The release contains elements of a story currently being written as a novel by Max Rael, with these 10 tracks exploring inner and outer space.

Below is the video for the single “When You Don’t Matter”.

And this is the video for “No Longer Earthbound”.

