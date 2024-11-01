Hiemis – Nephilim (Digital/CD Album – Noctivagant)
Spanish artist Juan Carlos Toledo continues his prolific output under the Hiemis name. In this latest work, inspired by the mythical and Biblical figures of the ‘Nephilim,’ Toledo delves into an intensely dark musical landscape mixing Dark-Ambient, Cinematic, and Soundscape elements. The atmosphere is deeply ominous, with powerful, resonating sound waves that evoke a desolate, hopeless world. “Nephilim” feels like a journey with no return, capturing the breath of the afterlife -a relentless, cutting wind that lingers as you pass through it alone. Hiemis has crafted a production with strong visual appeal, offering beautiful tracks that, despite their inherent monotony, captivate the listener. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Chaos”:
https://hiemismusic.bandcamp.com/track/chaos
