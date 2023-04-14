Hem Netjer – The Song Of Trees (Album – Hem Netjer)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Folk, Electronic, Ethereal.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Hem Netjer is a band hailing from Vancouver (Canada). I noticed they previously released a very few productions; this work featuring seven songs.
Content: The album sounds like the meeting between 2 sonic universes; electronics mixed with real, acoustic instruments at one side and heavenly, ethereal female voices mixed with a kind of male throat singing at the other side. This work sounds as the imaginary hybrid between Qntal and Stoneburner.
+ + + : I never heard of this band before but will for sure keep an eye on them. I would be not surprised to see this formation getting signed to an established label so they’ll reach a wider audience. I like the power and magic of authentic instruments injecting Dark-Folk and Tribal elements to the work while it has been perfectly accomplished by the addition of Electronic music. The vocals also create a delicious contrast between heavenly, bewitching, female voices and dark, humming, male throat singing.
– – – : I noticed the previous EP “Kemet” was a bit more Electro- and dance-like. I think if they could transpose this element to further productions you’ll get an outstanding work.
Conclusion: Definitely a great discovery in a music style which has less promising new names.
Best songs: “Void”, “Eldur”, “Salt And Tears”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.hemnetjer.band / www.facebook.com/hemnetjer
