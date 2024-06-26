Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Heiko Maile, known for his work with Camouflage, and Julian Demarre have released a new single, “Reflection (dark horses)”, from their upcoming album “Neostalgia”, set to debut on September 6, 2024. The track is available on the Bureau B label.

“Reflection (dark horses)” features dark, fatalist vocals and has a wave-like sound influenced by early Yellow Magic Orchestra, Laurie Anderson, and Kavinsky. This single evolved from sketches initially intended for their collaborative album but gained recognition after being featured in the American film “Killerman”, starring Liam Hemsworth.

The song, now reimagined with a new structure has vocals by director and performer Malik Bader, who depicts the internal struggle of a drone pilot on a mission, exploring a moral dilemma in a dystopian dreamscape.

The single can be streamed on YouTube and is available for download on various platforms.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

