The Long Beach, California-based industrial rock band, Heavenly Trip To Hell has just unleashed its new single & video, “Millions Of Flowers”. Heavenly Trip To Hell consists of lead singer, Gerardo Christ, Sergio Natas on bass, Vicky Vicious on keyboards, Kurt Thompson on lead guitar, Frank Transer on rhythm guitar and Jose Soto on drums.

The band’s new single and video is an exploration of real stories and tragedies. “Rock and roll can be really dangerous,” the band explains. “No money, fast drugs, fast women, fast death. These songs reflect that reality.”

About Heavenly Trip To Hell

Heavenly Trip to Hell (HTTH) was formed in 1996 in Long Beach, California by brothers Gerardo Christ (vocals) and Sergio Natas (bass), who remain central to the band’s lineup. Over the years, Heavenly Trip To Hell has expanded to include Vicky Vicious on synthesizers and keyboards, Kurt Thompson on guitar, and Jose Soto on drums.

The band’s music is characterized by a fusion of industrial metal and classic rock elements, drawing comparisons to artists like Rammstein, Sepultura, Lordi, and Marilyn Manson. Their sound includes heavy guitar riffs, aggressive vocals, and the integration of synthesizers.

In January 2022, Heavenly Trip To Hell released the EP “Pumpkin Man”, featuring tracks that delve into themes of real-life struggles and the darker aspects of rock and roll.

