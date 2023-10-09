Heartlay – Sovereign Sore (Album – Heartlay)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Metal.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Aaron Sandrin set up Heartay in 2014. Nearly ten years later the French project unleashed its third full length album. “Sovereign Sore” was preceded by numerous singles.
Content: You might know what to expect if you’re familiar with the work of Heartlay. I should dare to say that “Sovereign Sore” becomes harder and faster than what has been exposed at previous works. The tracks are driven by fast rhythms and a true Industrial-Metal capharnaum. Solid and menacing guitar riffs are leading the listener to an imaginary slaughter house. The vocals are mixing powerful, clearer parts together with shouting passages.
+ + + : Heartlay doesn’t reinvent any style but more than ever before the band excels in good-old ‘Industrial’ reminding me of the glorious days of Ministry and Skinny Puppy. It’s a furious and merciless composition -although featuring two softer cuts which is reaching a sonic orgasm at “As The One I Am”. Heartlay has a sound to conquer a wider potential of Industrial-Metal heads and according to me has now also reached a higher degree to catch the attention of a major label.
– – – : Heartlay avoids innovation getting back to ‘old-standards’ so in the end it’s nothing new but it however remains a great production.
Conclusion: I should use a metaphor to define this album: a true sonic jackhammer stronger than steel!
Best songs: “As The One I Am”, “A Thousand Debris”, “Broken Seams”.
Rate: 8.
