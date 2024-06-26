Haujobb returns with ‘The Machine in the Ghost’ in September

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(Photo by Chris Ruiz) Out via Dependent Records on 20 September 2024 is the all new Haujobb album “The Machine in the Ghost”. “The Machine in the Ghost” marks the tenth studio album of the at the present Leipzig based duo consiting of Daniel Myer and Dejan Samardzic.

For this new album the duo used a mix of software and hardware. The band adds: “This deliberate nod to a time with less software and more analogue shifting of the dials complements the theme of “The Machine in the Ghost” with a retro touch, yet without indulging in mere nostalgia for its own sake. The album revolves around the highly charged relationship between mind and matter, analogue and digital.” Guest musicians on this album include Emese Árvai-Illés (Black Nail Cabaret) on vocals, Hannes Rief (Die Selektion) on trumpet, Aleta Welling on lyrics and Felix Gerlach on cello.

“The Machine in the Ghost” will be available as a 36-page artbook with 2 CDs including a bonus CD with 12 previously unreleased remixes, on a black vinyl LP, and on ltd. clear vinyl.

About Haujobb

When the band was founded as a trio in the West German city of Bielefeld, they were still influenced by the Vancouver school of industrial which is quite audible on their early full-length “Homes & Gardens” (1993). On their following albums, “Freeze Frame Reality” (1995) and “Solutions for a Small Planet” (1996), the Germans moved away from their Canadian roots and began to amalgamate IDM (intelligent dance music) with industrial and EBM.

After Björn Jünemann, one of the three founders, had left, the remaining original members Daniel Myer and Dejan Samardzic decided to continue as a duo.

