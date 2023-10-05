Hand Of Juno unveils latest single and music video, ‘Destroy The Line’

bernard October 5, 2023 0
(Photo by Shadow Photo) The emerging all female industrial metal trio Hand Of Juno has released their newest single, “Destroy The Line”, complete with a music video. The band’s unique sound blends dark metal elements with electronic and techno influences, enriched by industrial noise and atmospheric layers. The single is out via Out Of Line.

Hand Of Juno is comprised of Melissa Bruschi on vocals, Alice Lane Pandini on bass, and Elisa Helly Montin on drums.

“Destroy The Line” is more than just a musical composition. The band explains it as follows: “It’s part of a thematic series set in a fictional apocalyptic world. This world is ruled by the unchecked power of the wealthy, leading to a divided society fighting for misguided ideals. The song serves as a metaphorical exploration of the dangers of unbridled power and societal division.”

Melissa Bruschi, the band’s vocalist, further elaborates on the song’s message: “This song is a metaphor for the challenges we face in today’s society. We must dismantle the prejudices that divide us and speak out against the injustices we witness daily. It’s our collective responsibility to fight for our rights and work towards a better future.”

The accompanying music video for “Destroy The Line” is available for viewing below.

Hand of Juno emerged in the summer of 2021, rising from the remnants of the previous all-female band, Killin’ Baudelaire. The new ensemble brings a heavier, darker wave of metal to the table, featuring robust guitars blended with electronic and techno elements, industrial noise, and lyrics imbued with apocalyptic themes.

Background Note: Killin’ Baudelaire, founded in 2015, was an all-female band that toured extensively across Europe and the UK. They graced major stages such as I-days 2017 alongside Linkin Park, Sum 41, and Blink 182; Nova Rock Festival 2018 with Marilyn Manson, Avenged Sevenfold, and The Prodigy; and Metal For Emergency 2019 with Anthrax.

