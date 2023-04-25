Hamburg based darkwave act Girls Under Glass reveals new video for ‘Dream Yourself Away’ featuring original vocalist Tom Lücke

Hamburg-based darkwave act Girls Under Glass has just released their new video for the single “Dream Yourself Away,” featuring original vocalist Tom Lücke. The track comes from the bonus CD accompanying the artbook and vinyl editions of the band’s forthcoming album “Backdraft,” set for release on June 2, 2023.

The video, which is now available for viewing, can be found below.

“Dream Yourself Away” was recorded in 2018 in an old building located in a Hamburg park and is now being released as the band’s second single from the “Backdraft” album. Vocalist Tom Lücke shared some insights into the song’s lyrics, explaining that they “spontaneously erupted” from him and represent a positive outlook on life. The song is both a reflection of Lücke’s time with the band in the past and a connection to the present through its 80s vibes.

Girls Under Glass formed in Hamburg in 1986 and quickly became a leading force in the German gothic rock and dark wave scene. Between 1994 and 2006, the band explored various musical styles, including rock, crossover, and metal.

The current lineup of Girls Under Glass is as follows:

Volker Zacharias – vocals, guitar

Axel Ermes – synth, electronics

Falko Grau – bass

Tom Lücke – vocals on all EP tracks

Guest musician Mortiis also contributed vocals to the track “Tainted.”

The upcoming album “Backdraft” was recorded, mixed, and produced by Axel Ermes and Volker Zacharias at Otterbau Studios in Hamburg, with mastering done by Chris Harms at Chameleon Recording Studios, also in Hamburg. The album will be available as a 72-page artbook that includes the bonus CD, as well as in a copper-orange vinyl LP format.