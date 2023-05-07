Hallucinoscope – High On The Moon (EP – Hallucinoscope)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Electro-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Romane Millet is a French, female, artist hailing from Lyon. I noticed she already released a few more works while “High On The Moon” features five songs.

Content: This is an instrumental production taking off with a track reminding me of Massive Attack for its deep, penetrating, bass line mixed with a slow cadence and a dark atmosphere. The other tracks left are a little different although still supported by dark and mysterious sound collages. I noticed some extra elements like Psychedelia and Trance accentuated by the effect of chants.

+ + + : This artist wants to make you travel and I think that’s exactly what the music stands for. It sounds a bit unique, making the originality of the project. The darkness creates a mysterious touch which is empowered by low, resonating, bass lines. I like “Alien” for its Massive Attack flavor but also highly recommend listening to “Lamania” for the uplifting rhythmic and “Icaros” becoming a bit Trance-like.

– – – : I regret there are only 5 songs featured while I’m wondering how the project would sound like with a few vocal lines.

Conclusion: Hallucinoscope doesn’t set the world alight but it’s a project to keep an eye on and I really hope to hear more stuff from this artist.

Best songs: “Icaros”, “Lamania”, “Alien”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082507102155