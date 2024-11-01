hackedepicciotto (Alexander Hacke & Danielle De Picciotto) 1st live album out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

hackedepicciotto (Alexander Hacke & Danielle de Picciotto) have released their new album, “The Best of hackedepicciotto (Live in Napoli)“, on double vinyl – limited to 500 copies with exclusive signed print – and digitally today, 1 November 2024, via Mute. The duo also embark on a European tour today in Palma (Italy) that continues through to a Berlin album release party on 18 December at Berghain.

The Best of hackedepicciotto collates over 20 years of collaboration, experimentation and genre defying work over two live performances recorded at Auditorium Novecento, one of the oldest recording studios in Europe.

“The Best of hackedepicciotto (Live in Napoli)” showcases live interpretations of music from across their career. The album includes reinterpretations of tracks from all of their studio albums: “Keepsakes” (2023), “The Silver Threshold” (2021), “Perseverantia” (2016), “Menetekel” (2017) and “The Current” (2020).

hackedepicciotto live dates

1 Nov – Parma (IT), Borgo Santa Brigida

2 Nov – Pordenone (IT), Astro Club

3 Nov – Milan (IT), Arci Bellezza

5 Nov – Turin (IT), Blah Blah

7 Nov – Pescara (IT), Scumm

8 Nov – Campobasso (IT), Circolo Beatnik

9 Nov – Pesaro (IT), Teatro dei Bottoni

12 Nov – Lyon (FR), Sonic Lyon

23 Nov – Tokyo (JP), Harajuku, Harakado

29 Nov – Malmö (SW), Inkonst

30 Nov – Odense (DK), Klub Golem

6 Dec – Athens (GR), Temple

7 Dec – Thessaloniki (GR), Eightball

12 Dec – Bratislava (SK), Pink Whale

13 Dec – Augsburg (DE), Provino Club

15 Dec – Bielefeld (DE), Movie Bielefeld

18 Dec – Berlin (DE), Berghain Kantine – Album Release Party

