Gwenn Trémorin & Anatoly Grinberg – Singularity Spectrum (Album – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental, Industrial, Tribal.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: This work resulted from the common efforts between two renowned and established artists from the Industrial/Experimental scene. French Gwenn Trémorin (Flint Glass), Tzolk’in) and Russian Anatoly ‘Tokee’ Grinberg joined hands together creating eight tracks.
Content: The album is mainly characterized by the use of an impressive sound canvas which is resulting in a diversified Electronic piece. Influences are crossing each other and finally coming together in an elaborated production. From pure Cinematic and Experimental debut cuts with Neo-Classic elements on top towards mysterious and more atmospheric pieces with Oriental sound colors this work is achieved with delicate sound arrangements.
+ + + : You don’t really get the feeling this is a side-project or collaboration between two artists. This album sounds like a mature production between complementary artists who brought their influences together. I have a preference for the Eastern and somewhat tribal driven pieces -which are reminding me of Tzolk’in. The rhythmic has a transcendental effect which is empowered by Industrial sound treatments. But I also enjoy the delicacy running through the last cuts where you hear sounds of instruments like cello and piano.
– – – : Both debut tracks aren’t that bad but more hesitant and only a warm-up for the main part of the work which sounds convincing.
Conclusion: I can only encourage both artists to renew this experience as this album is a true artistic success.
Best songs: “Glitch Tear”, “Persian Breaks”, “Sufi Trance”, “Self Isolation”.
Rate: 8½.
Artists: www.facebook.com/gwenn.tremorin / www.facebook.com/TokeePaindonor
