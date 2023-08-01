Grey Gallows – Strangers (Album – Cold Transmission Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: “Strangers” is the fourth official studio album by Greek formation Grey Gallows. It also is their second opus released by German label Cold Transmission Records.
Content: The work reflects the darkest hours of Dark-Wave music and especially the opening cut sounds like emerging from the grave. Guitar and singing are once again reminding me of The Sisters Of Mercy but the production also features very explicit electronic sound treatments. In the end you get a perfect twist between guitar and electronics; between dark power and melody lines. The work also features interesting collaborations with guest singers Kriistal Ann and Incirrina.
+ + + : This is a great dark production revealing a band which has seriously improved most aspects of their production. They first of all found a better balance between typical Dark-Wave guitar playing and elevating, melodic, Electronics. The low singing vocals only accentuate the darkness of the work while female guest singers -and especially Kriistal Ann, injects her familiar cold, sterile, and sensual way of singing.
– – – : Both last songs aren’t my favorites and a bit like an antithesis to a great piece of music.
Conclusion: Grey Gallows reinvents the 80s Dark-Wave spirit; kind of imaginary hybrid between The Sisters Of Mercy and She Passed Away.
Best songs: “Strangers”, “Lies”, “Spirits Feat. Kriistal Ann”, “Dying Light”, “Bare Inside Featuring Incirrina”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/greygallowsband
Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206
