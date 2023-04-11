Greek post-punk / darkwave act Lefki Symphonia unveils 6th album ‘Anthi Tis Siopis / Blossoms of Silence’ + new video

(Photo by Jane Fotou) Greek post-punk, darkwave, and dark rock band Lefki Symphonia has announced the release of their sixth album, “Anthi Tis Siopis / Blossoms of Silence”, featuring ten new songs. Formed in 1984 in Athens, the band has released four albums, appeared in numerous compilations, and toured Greece, Spain, Romania, and Germany during their active years from 1986 to 2000.

The lyrics were penned by Theodoros Dimitriou, with “Fthinoporo” featuring poetry by Napoleon Lapathiotis and “Se Ena Filo” featuring poetry by Maria Polidouri. The music was composed by Theodoros Dimitriou, with “Anthi Tis Siopis” and “Kathe Apoheretismos” co-composed by Diogenis Chatzistefanidis. The album was arranged by Lefki Symphonia.

Lefki Symphonia comprises Theodoros Dimitriou (vocals), Kostas Mihalos (guitar), Diogenis Chatzistefanidis (bass), and Vangelis Tsimplakis (drums). The album was recorded, mixed, mastered, and produced by hector.d, with cover and artwork designed by Melanie Merges-Dimitriou.

The album is set to be released on April 28th in limited-edition white vinyl by Labyrinth of Thoughts Records and The Lab Records. A new video for the song “Anthi Tis Siopis / Blossoms of Silence” has been created by Melanie Merges-Dimitriou and is available for viewing on YouTube.

About Lefki Symphonia

Lefki Symphonia’s first album, “Mistiki Kipi / Secret Gardens”, was released in April 1986 through EMI. The band became the first Greek act to appear on MTV in 1988 with the song “Kitazontas Piso / Looking Back”. Over the years, they released several albums and singles, including the fifth album “San Ton Ilio / Like The Sun”, which was released on April 10th, 2020.

The new single and video for the song “Mi Zisis Mataia / Don΄t Live In Vain” were released on March 15th, 2023. The sixth album, “Anthi Tis Siopis / Blossoms of Silence,” is due for release on April 28th, 2023, by Labyrinth of Thoughts Records and The Lab Records.