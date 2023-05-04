Greek darkwave duo Grey Gallows present new album ‘Strangers’

Grey Gallows, the Patras, Greece-based darkwave duo (Konstantin and Dionisis), are back with “Strangers”, their fourth full-length album. The album will be released tomorrow, 5th May. With this album, the band has experimented with both hardware and software analogue synths, incorporating more electronic elements than in their previous albums.

Participating on the album are two female singers, Kriistal Ann (Paradox Obscur) and Irini Tiniakou (Incirrina). Also involved in the production and mixing of the release is sound designer Nick “The Mute” Chaldoupis, with whom Grey Gallows also collaborated on their last album “Garden of Lies”.

Lyrically, the album addresses both experiential and fantastical narratives about the human psyche, love, pain, alienation, and the redemption of the individual, concerning social issues that plague the modern era.

The album will be available on CD, vinyl, and digitally.

<a href="https://greygallowsgr.bandcamp.com/album/strangers">Strangers by Grey Gallows</a>

Grey Gallows released their first self-financed mini-album “Beyond Reflections” in September 2017. One year later, they released “Tears” via In Club Records on tape. Having spent almost a year producing their new material, they joined forces with the German label Cold Transmission Music to release their third album “Garden of Lies” in spring 2021.

Now, they are back with their fourth album, “Strangers”.