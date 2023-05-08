Greek dark electro act Siva Six goes to ‘Fight The Machine’ on its newest EP + New video

Greek dark electro band Siva Six has released a new EP titled “Fight The Machine” through Alfa Matrix. The title track is part of the group’s fifth studio album, “DeathCult” (2021).

The band’s frontman, Z, describes the track as representing Siva Six’s opposition to the Metaworld, corruption, injustice, inequality, prioritization of profit over human life, and the moral decay of society. The lyrics convey the message, “In a world of chaos, be a whore or join the Metawar…!”

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/fight-the-machine-ep">Fight The Machine EP by SIVA SIX</a>

Siva Six, consisting of Z (vocals) and U-Ri (keyboard), is joined by seven other bands on the EP: Φωνόπτικoν, Euphrosyne, Infected Sound System, Xentrifuge, Hell:Sector, Asylum Promises, and To Avoid. Each participating band contributes its unique sound, resulting in remixes that take the track in new directions.

A music video has also been released to accompany the EP. The production was a collaboration between Siva Six and Death Mask Productions, with direction and editing by Thanos Kallianiotis.

Siva Six is a Greek dark electro band that originated in the early 2000s. The group primarily consists of two members: Z on vocals and U-Ri on keyboards. Their music is characterized by a fusion of dark electro, industrial, and EBM elements, creating an intense and atmospheric sound.

Siva Six gained recognition in the dark electro scene with their debut album “Rise New Flesh” released in 2005. Over the years, they have released several more albums, including “Black Will” (2006), “Superstition” (2013), “Dawn of Days” (2016), and “DeathCult” (2021). Their music often delves into themes of spirituality, existentialism, and societal issues, creating a thought-provoking experience for their listeners.

In addition to their studio albums, Siva Six has also released numerous EPs and singles, featuring collaborations with various artists in the dark electro scene.