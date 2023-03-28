Gothic rock band Ghost Dance returns with new album ‘The Silent Shout’ and headlines UK tour

Leeds-based UK gothic rock legends Ghost Dance, featuring Anne Marie Hurst, are set to release a new album, “The Silent Shout,” in May 2023 through Voltage Records. To promote the upcoming release, the band will embark on a headline UK tour.

“The Silent Shout” comprises eight new tracks and two previously unreleased songs penned by Sisters of Mercy guitarist Gary Marx, who co-founded Ghost Dance with Anne Marie in 1985. The album will be available on CD and vinyl through Voltage Records and PHD distribution worldwide, as well as on all online platforms.

“Falling Down,” the first single from the album, can be viewed below.

Over the past 18 months, Ghost Dance’s current line-up has performed at numerous sold-out shows across the UK, including a special guest appearance with Fields of the Nephilim at the Tomorrow’s Ghosts festival in Whitby.

About Ghost Dance

Ghost Dance, a fusion of gothic rock and post-punk, was formed in 1985 when Gary Marx (ex-Sisters of Mercy guitarist) and Anne-Marie Hurst (ex-Skeletal Family vocalist) left their previous bands. Initially signed to Nick Jones’ Karbon Records, the band later joined major label Chrysalis Records before disbanding in 1989.

In 2019, Anne-Marie Hurst reformed Ghost Dance with new members Tim Walker (guitar), Stephen Derrig (guitar), Phil Noble (bass), and Dave Wood (drums) and began working on new material. Following reunion shows in the UK, the band signed with Voltage Records for a 2022 album release, which has now been confirmed for 2023.