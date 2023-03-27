Goth rock/post-punk trio In A Darkened Room presents all new video: ‘Descend’
The San Antonio, Texas based goth rock/post-punk trio In A Darkened Room have a new video out, “Descend”. “Descend” is the first song from the band’s debut album “Sorrows” and features a solemnly, slow cruise through a local cemetery that the band visits upon occasion for inspiration.
Frontman CJ Duron explains: “We would drive up and down the rows most likely playing Book of Love or Echo and The Bunnymen. The drive usually put me in a semi meditative state conducive for writing. I also spent 10 years of my life engraving headstones so viewing the amazing artwork and dedication these pieces have while emoting a message of peace and closure reminds me that we too have a message to share, and we should embrace it while we can.”
Here’s the video for “Descend”.
In A Darkened Room is CJ Duron (vox/guitars), Svia Svenlava (bass) and Kandi Hardee (piano/synth).
If you want to see the band live at work, here are their upcoming shows:
- March 31 with Haunt Me – Paper Tiger SATX
- May 11 with CHANT – Fuel Bar, SATX
- June 29 with Final Sound – Elysium ATX
- July 28 Dark Castle Festival – Louisiville, KY
Here’s the aforementioned “Sorrows” album.
