Goth rock/post-punk trio In A Darkened Room presents all new video: ‘Descend’

The San Antonio, Texas based goth rock/post-punk trio In A Darkened Room have a new video out, “Descend”. “Descend” is the first song from the band’s debut album “Sorrows” and features a solemnly, slow cruise through a local cemetery that the band visits upon occasion for inspiration.

Frontman CJ Duron explains: “We would drive up and down the rows most likely playing Book of Love or Echo and The Bunnymen. The drive usually put me in a semi meditative state conducive for writing. I also spent 10 years of my life engraving headstones so viewing the amazing artwork and dedication these pieces have while emoting a message of peace and closure reminds me that we too have a message to share, and we should embrace it while we can.”

Here’s the video for “Descend”.

In A Darkened Room is CJ Duron (vox/guitars), Svia Svenlava (bass) and Kandi Hardee (piano/synth).

If you want to see the band live at work, here are their upcoming shows:

March 31 with Haunt Me – Paper Tiger SATX

May 11 with CHANT – Fuel Bar, SATX

June 29 with Final Sound – Elysium ATX

July 28 Dark Castle Festival – Louisiville, KY

Here’s the aforementioned “Sorrows” album.

<a href="https://inadarkenedroom.bandcamp.com/album/sorrows-2">Sorrows by In a Darkened Room</a>