Goth / post-punk act The Funeral March launches all new EP ‘Persephone’

The Rockford, Illinois based goth / post-punk act The Funeral March drops an all new EP, “Persephone”, which is inspired by the Greek Queen of the Underworld, Persephone. Included are five new songs.

You’ll clearly hear the influence of The Cure and Siouxie & The Banshees, with blueprints drafted by Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman”. “Persephone” is available now in streaming, digital download, and compact disc formats. The EP was mixed and mastered by Adam Stilson (Panic Priest, Feral Ghosts, Pixel Grip, Wingtips, Ritual Howls, and New Canyons) with cover art by Greg Rolfes (eleven12 Design).

Here’s the video for “Nite Nite”.

Originally founded in 1987, The Funeral March of the Marionettes (AKA The Funeral March) found a second life when they re-formed in 2017 in the post-industrial city of Rockford, Illinois. The current lineup consists of Joseph Whiteaker (Vocals, Bass, Synths), Darius McCaskey (Bass, Synths, Programming), and Wayne Thiele (Guitar). Their work blends elements of gothic rock and post-punk music, combining a number of new and classic post-punk/gothic influences.

To date, they have released several singles, EPs, and one full-length album. You can check the new EP below.

<a href="https://thefuneralmarch.bandcamp.com/album/persephone">Persephone by The Funeral March</a>