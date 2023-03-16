Goth pop project Metamorph (feat. ex-The Plague singer) back with new single, ‘Witchlit’
Witchy goth pop act Metamorph, the project by Margot Day, has a new single out, “Witchlit”. The track will appear on the forthcoming Metamorph LP due out this Fall. “Witchlit” was written by Margot Day and produced by the Cleopatra Recording artist Erik Gustafson of Adoration Destroyed.
Here’s the video for “Witchlit”.
Margot Day was an integral part of the 80’s NYC underground music scene while fronting the legendary goth band The Plague with their album “Naraka” in 1987.
The goth pop band Metamorph was founded in 2016 by Day. Metamorph’s “Kiss Of The Witch” album dropped on September 2022. The material was written by Margot Day and her daughter Julifer Day and produced by Cleopatra recording artist Erik Gustafson of Adoration Destroyed. It sparked two single, “Love In The Wreckage” and “Dream Curve”.
You can download the single below, it comes backed by and instrumental version of the “Witchlit”.
